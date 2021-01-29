Tyler Farr, Wife Hannah Welcome a Baby Girl After Complications

Tyler Farr became a father to a baby girl six weeks earlier than he and wife Hannah had planned. Baby and mama are doing well while spending time in a Nashville-area NICU.

Hollis Caroline Farr was born on Wednesday afternoon (Jan. 27), weighing 4 lbs., 2 oz. and measuring just over 19 inches long. The early delivery was a result of preeclampsia and "blood pressure issues," People reports in being the first with the news. Those who follow the singer and his bride on Instagram may have been tipped off to the news early.

"We can't wait to bring our girl home," they tell the magazine. "Thank you to our doctors, nurses and everyone involved here at the hospital."

The "Redneck Crazy" singer and his wife four years announced the pregnancy in October, saying then that they looked forward to becoming parents in March. "In one of the most stressful and challenging years of our lives, words cannot express how much hope and joy we have found in this baby girl," Farr said.

Hannah shared a photo on her Instagram that showed she had been in the hospital since Sunday, letting followers know that baby was coming soon. Farr also shared the news on his Instagram, and since the baby's birth, he's remained active with updates on the platform. Good friend Jason Aldean sent him a video congratulations, which Farr posted.

Farr is a 36-year-old singer with three Top 10 hits including the chart-topping "A Guy Walks Into a Bar." Hannah is seven years younger than him and works as an ICU nurse.