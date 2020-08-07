Tyler Farr DIYed His Own Redneck Pool and — Well, You Need to See It

Tyler Farr is getting creative on how to keep cool this summer. The singer has a lot more downtime due to the novel coronavirus quarantine and the cancellation of shows due to COVID-19 restrictions, and what does someone do with extra time on their hands? Create a personal pool out of a stock tank, of course!

Yep, Farr is living his best redneck life out on his land. He couldn’t keep his brilliant new project to himself, so he posted a video on Instagram joking as if he was on MTV's long-running TV show Cribs, but instead of showing off his house, it's his tank of water that's in the spotlight.

“I’m going to give you a few tips on how to stay cool in your damn pool,” the singer stated as he, in classic Cribs fashion, went on to explain the features of his “pool” that make it so unique:

“First, you’ve gotta have, A: a nice beach chair. That is a state-of-the-art turkey hunting chair/beach chair,” the singer points out, clearly joking about the quality of the submerged furniture.

Farr's wife Hannah appears to be on board with his creation as well. “Because COVID, we had to cut back on some costs, so lucky for my wife, we couldn’t do the above ground pool this year," the artist explains. "So, this is a horse trough and it works great!”

Once he's done talking about the pool itself, the “Only Truck in Town” moves on to his oasis' amenities: “You have your knife in case any predators try to attack you while you’re in the pool. You have your sunflowers seeds … well that’s self-explanatory," Farr points out. There's also items to keep pesky bugs away, tanning oil, a lighter, a grill and a “shotgun for snapping turtles."

Farr originally posted a photo of his stock tank pool back in July. It's just a tad bit smaller than his buddy Jason Aldean's tropical backyard oasis, where Farr and his wife Hannah spent the Fourth of July:

Okay, so Aldean’s pool could eat Farr’s for dinner, but that’s what makes Farr’s photo so funny. "Can't hide money," he writes ... with a shotgun and a pool cleaner sitting on the side: