Meet the 21 Acts Competing in USA Network’s ‘Real Country’

What makes an artist "real country"? Twenty-one aspiring stars are going to try to answer that question as they vie for a shot at country music success on Real Country, a new country-themed singing competition from the USA Network.

Shania Twain, Jake Owen and Travis Tritt are squaring off against one another on the show, which is set to premiere tonight, Nov. 13 at 10/9CT. Each country star is coaching a hand-picked team in every hour-long episode. The winner from each episode will compete in the finale for a shot at the grand prize: $100,000 and a chance to perform at the legendary Grand Ole Opry in Nashville.

Twain, Owen and Tritt have selected a diverse array of artists to compete on the first season of Real Country. Take a look at each of their teams below, and click on the videos to see highlights from some standout performances.

Shania's Picks

Meet the Young Fables From Team Shania

Jake Owen's Picks

Meet Jaida Dreyer From Team Jake

Travis Tritt's Picks

Meet Copper Chief From Team Travis

