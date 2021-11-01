Walker Hayes stopped by NBC's The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday (Oct. 27) to deliver the infectious energy of his hit single, "Fancy Like."

Hayes beamed with excitement as he took the stage to perform the sprightly genre-blurring bop on national television.

"Yeah, we fancy like Applebee's on a date night / Got that Bourbon Street steak with the Oreo shake / Get some whipped cream on the top too / Two straws, one check, girl, I got you,” he sings in the anthemic, feel-good chorus.

This appearance marked Hayes long-awaited Tonight Show debut.

"Such. a. freaking. rush. Didn’t know a 2 minute and 47 second song could go by so fast,” the singer shared on Twitter after his performance.

"Fancy Like” is the lead single off Hayes' Country Stuff EP. The six-track set, which dropped in June, features collaborations with Jake Owen (“Country Stuff”), Carly Pearce (“What If We Did”) and Lori McKenna (“Briefcase”). In September, Monument Records artist unveiled a fresh version of "Fancy Like" featuring pop superstar Kesha.

"Fancy Like" has spent the last 15 weeks at the No. 1 spot on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart and currently sits at No. 2 on the Mediabase Country Chart. The song went viral after Hayes' daughter, Lela, choreographed and performed a dance with her father. Filmed on their front porch, the no-frills clip has amassed more than 32 million views on TikTok to date.

Last month, Hayes also released "U Gurl," the first new song after his Country Stuff EP.