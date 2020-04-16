It's a tricky time to release new music right now, but Walker Montgomery felt compelled to give his fans something to hold onto with the release of his new song, "Saving for a Rainy Night." Taste of Country readers get to hear the new music first in this exclusive premiere.

The mid-tempo track sets a romantic mood, with Montgomery and his love finding themselves shut in on a rainy night with just one thing on his mind.

"I just want to hold you all night long / I just wanna turn out all the lights and turn you on / Baby you don't even know how badly I'm craving your body / I been waitin' and I'm tryin' to be patient / I've got all this love that I've been saving / Saving for a rainy night / Saving for a night like tonight," he sings in the chorus.

The singer's father is John Michael Montgomery, and Montgomery Gentry singer Eddie Montgomery is his uncle, so he has a deep family connection to country music. The moody, sexy "Saving for a Rainy Night" is a sharp departure from Montgomery's previous single, "Like My Daddy Done It," and the singer tells Taste of Country it's "one of my favorite songs that I've ever recorded so far."

"The first time I heard the demo I knew I immediately connected with it and had to cut it," he says, adding, "I think it shows a different side to me that people haven't seen before, and I think it's the perfect follow-up to 'Like My Daddy Done It.'"

Releasing new music during a global pandemic might be a risk, but Montgomery feels strongly that it's the right time.

"I wanted to release a song during this time because so many people are feeling down," he explains. "Nothing can heal the world like music and I felt that I owed it to my fans to give them something to take their mind off of everything that was going on. I hope this can provide a musical escape for everyone."

"Saving for a Rainy Night" is set for release on Friday (April 17). For more information about Walker Montgomery, visit his official website, or keep up with him on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.