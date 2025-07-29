John Michael Montgomery is going out in style — by bringing it all back home.

The country legend just announced his final show, scheduled for Dec. 12 at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky.

That's where it all began for him.

“I stepped on a tour bus for the first time in 1992 and haven’t looked back since,” the I Swear singer says in a press release.

Montgomery continues, “But now it’s time to bring it all back home for my last concert — and I can’t think of a better place than Rupp Arena.”

This farewell won’t be a solo show. The "I Swear" hitmaker is calling in reinforcements: His brother Eddie Montgomery (of Montgomery Gentry), his son Walker Montgomery and his son-in-law, Travis Denning, will all join him onstage.

“We’re going to have a lot of fun and end this ride in a big way,” Montgomery adds.

The Soundtrack to Three Decades of Country

John Michael Montgomery kicked off his solo career in 1992 and never looked back.

Over three decades, he became one of the defining voices of ’90s country, blending heartfelt ballads with full-throttle charm.

Chart-Topping Moments From a Storied Career:

36 charted singles, including seven No. 1s

11 studio albums

More than 16 million albums sold

Multiple Platinum and Gold RIAA certifications

Induction into the Kentucky Music Hall of Fame in 2011

His signature hits include “I Love the Way You Love Me,” “I Can Love You Like That,” “Be My Baby Tonight” and “Life’s a Dance.”

How to Grab Tickets to John Michael Montgomery's Final Show

Pre-sale: Wednesday, July 30 at 10AM – Thursday, July 31 at 10PM (Code: MONTGOMERY) via Ticketmaster.

General on-sale: Friday, August 1 at 10AM at RuppArena.com.

A Father’s Legacy

John Michael Montgomery announced plans to retire from touring in early 2024, with the goal of winding down across 2024 and 2025.

His son, Walker — a rising artist in his own right — spoke with Taste of Country last year about his father’s retirement and legacy.

“I think he deserves it. It’s been 30 years,” Walker said. “People don’t realize how tough the road is, especially back in the ’90s.”

He laughed, recalling the touring grind his dad used to describe: “As he says, they’d bring a gallon of whiskey on the road with them and it would be gone by Sunday. It was a totally different kind of touring. It was tough on him.”

There may be some emotions on Dec. 12, but the younger Montgomery knows his dad’s music will live on long after the final encore.

“He’s going to be around forever — even if he’s not out there on a bus anymore,” Walker added.