John Michael Montgomery has a big reason to celebrate this week: He's a first-time grandpa!

The singer introduced fans to his new granddaughter, Charlotte, with a pair of photos that look like they were taken in the hospital.

Montgomery is cradling the brand-new baby girl in the photos, and his smile says it all: He's overjoyed to meet her.

Another photo shows Montgomery and his wife Crystal White posing together with their new granddaughter.

"I am a Grandpa!" he writes simply in the caption of his post. "Say hello to Charlotte."

Little Charlotte actually has several different country music family members, spanning across multiple generations, to look up to.

She is the child of Montgomery's daughter Madison and her husband, who just so happens to be country singer Travis Denning.

Charlotte was born on Sunday (July 13), and Denning and Madison announced her arrival on social media the following day.

"Welcome to the world, Charlotte Lane Denning," they wrote in that post, sharing a couple of shots of little Charlotte's first hours on earth.

The newborn baby girl marks Denning and Madison's first child together. They got married in May 2023 and announced Madison's pregnancy back in March.

What Other Country Stars Are Members of John Michael Montgomery's Family?

Montgomery, who's known for '90s hits like "Sold (The Grundy County Auction Incident)" and "I Swear," is part of a family full of musical talent.

His brother, Eddie Montgomery, was one-half of the duo Montgomery Gentry, alongside Troy Gentry. Gentry died in a plane crash in 2017, but Montgomery has continued to perform solo.

Additionally, John Michael Montgomery's son — Madison's brother, and baby Charlotte's uncle — is Walker Montgomery, who is known for songs like "Simple Town."