John Michael Montgomery is set to perform the final show of his touring career on Friday (Dec. 12), and fans are looking for information about his future plans.

Read on to discover everything there is to know about John Michael Montgomery's upcoming final concert.

When Is John Michael Montgomery's Final Show?

John Michael Montgomery is slated to play what he's billing as the last show of his touring career on Friday (Dec. 12) at the Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky.

“I stepped on a tour bus for the first time in 1992 and haven’t looked back since,” the singer said in a press release.

“But now it’s time to bring it all back home for my last concert — and I can’t think of a better place than Rupp Arena.”

The singer's brother, Eddie Montgomery of Montgomery Gentry, his son Walker Montgomery and his son-in-law, Travis Denning, will all join him for the special performance.

“We’re going to have a lot of fun and end this ride in a big way,” Montgomery added.

What Are John Michael Montgomery's Biggest Hits?

John Michael Montgomery kicked off his solo career with "Life's a Dance" in 1992.

He went on to a long string of classic '90s hits that included “I Love the Way You Love Me,” “I Can Love You Like That,” “Be My Baby Tonight,” "Letters From Home" and many more.

What Are John Michael Montgomery's Career Highlights?

36 charted singles, including seven No. 1 hits.

11 studio albums.

More than 16 million albums sold.

Multiple Platinum and Gold RIAA certifications.

Induction into the Kentucky Music Hall of Fame in 2011.

When Did John Michael Montgomery Announce His Retirement?

Montgomery announced his intention to retire from touring in early 2024, with the goal of winding down across 2024 and 2025.

His son, Walker — a country artist in his own right — spoke with Taste of Country in 2024 about his father’s retirement and legacy.

“I think he deserves it. It’s been 30 years,” Walker said. “People don’t realize how tough the road is, especially back in the ’90s.”