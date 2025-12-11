When country legend John Michael Montgomery reflects on his career, he doesn’t speak from a boastful place, but from a tender, humble appreciation for the experiences he’s been afforded.

And honestly, he could boast — and it would be justified. The singer has sold more than 16 million albums, charted 36 singles, earned multiple Platinum and Gold records, and collected CMA, Grammy and ACM awards and nominations. The list goes on.

Today, at 60 years old, Montgomery is hanging up his performing hat. During an exclusive interview with Taste of Country, he opened up about how he’s feeling ahead of his final show on Friday (Dec. 12).

“The best part is I’ve made a lot of friends,” he shares as he tears up. “My band and crew guys have been with me — some of them for over 20 years. We all love music together.”

How Did The Country Singer Know The End of Touring Had Come?

When COVID hit in 2020, everything — including touring — shut down. For the first time in 27 or 28 years, Montgomery had to pause his shows.

In that forced halt, he realized he had been pushing his body to its limits.

“At the end of the year I noticed that my body and my voice — everything — felt so good from being rested and not traveling,” he recalls. “I didn’t realize how hard traveling on the road was getting to me.”

The following year, after that 2020 wake-up call, he cut his shows in half.

Flash forward another year, and after Montgomery sustained four broken ribs in his widely covered bus crash, the reality of his future hit him hard.

“It’s the same with any athlete, pro athlete, who’s been playing sports for years,” he shares. “They finally look in the mirror and realize it’s a young man’s game, and I’m not a young man anymore.”

Montgomery wasn’t trying to prove something he’s not. On his 58th birthday, he let his friends and family know that in two years, on his 60th birthday, he’d be stepping away from touring.

He stuck to his word.

For the singer, his colossal career has been an immense gift. During my time with John, he teared up as he talked about the gratitude he feels — not only for the music, but for the people who have walked beside him all these years.

He also holds his family and personal life with tremendous importance. His daughter, Madison, recently welcomed her first child. His son, Walker, just got engaged. Life as a father is shifting into a new season, and he knows this next chapter will go by quickly. He doesn’t want to miss it.

“I couldn’t have made up a better story,” he says. “From 50 years old to 60 went really fast. I know that 60 to 70 years old — good Lord willing I make it to 70 — it’s going to go faster. I want to try to enjoy it. I don’t want my memories to be riding in a bus, living out of a bunk or hotel room. I want them to be more about seeing my family grow.”

How Does John Michael Montgomery Feel Looking Back On His Career?

“I remember when I got my first No. 1 hit record (‘I Love the Way You Love Me’),” he recalls. “That’s something every singer dreams of.”

He’s not numb to the opportunity and success he’s been fortunate to have all these years.

“Growing up, you always heard the saying, ‘If you can get one hit, you can make a living off it the rest of your life,’” he says. “Well, that’s for those guys who get record deals — not me.”

But as time would prove, Montgomery was one of those guys. His career became the kind of story he once only admired from afar.

“I got a record deal, had a hit, and at that point I was like, ‘Okay, maybe I could actually do this and not have a real job one day!’ It is a job, but when you do something you love this much, it’s never a job.”

Will John Michael Montgomery Ever Perform Again?

Montgomery emphasized during our interview that just because he’s done touring doesn’t mean he’s done performing.

He’s simply stepping away from the monotonous rhythm of life on the road — the part of the job that takes the biggest toll.

“I grew up on the stage,” he says with a smile. “My favorite part of it all — above having hit records and all that stuff — is walking out on stage to entertain people. From the time I was a kid at 6 years old, I’ve loved that, and I still love it just as much today.”

‘The Road Home: The Final Concert’ is happening on the singer’s home turf in Kentucky. The memorable show will take place Friday, Dec. 12, at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky.

Tickets and information can be found on John Michael Montgomery's official website.