Walmart Employees’ Massive Pay Raises Will Shock You

Walmart's market managers are about to make so much money, they might need to start looking for a shopping cart to carry all their cash.

According to CNN, Walmart is raising the salaries of its top market managers so high that it has people fired up. Walmart managers are now earning up to $620,000 a year as part of Walmart’s plan to boost overall income.

Market managers, who oversee roughly a dozen stores, will see their total compensation rise significantly, with base salaries increasing by nearly 25 percent to $160,000. In addition to base pay, bonuses and stock grants will contribute to the overall increase.

Walmart employs more than 400 market managers, who manage approximately 4,600 stores across the U.S. So, there is a lot of work included in the big pay hike.

This pay increase follows a series of moves by Walmart to invest in both hourly and salaried roles.

In 2024, the company raised pay for store managers and implemented changes to its bonus program, linking store profits more directly to bonuses. Walmart also introduced a bonus program for hourly employees based on their years of service, with longtime workers eligible for bonuses up to $1,000.

The company has also been actively increasing hourly pay, with the current average pay in the U.S. nearing $18 per hour.

The changes come as Walmart faces the challenge of finding and keeping workers in a slimmer than usual labor market. The company has experienced a lot of success, with sales and profits growing steadily.

Walmart has managed to attract higher-income customers by enhancing its grocery and product offerings and using its scale to lower prices during inflation.

In addition to its physical stores, the company has been expanding its online presence, growing sales by 22 percent in the U.S. during the last quarter.

