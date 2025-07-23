Walmart Employee Leaks Memo About Their Controversial Receipt Check at the Door

A Walmart employee weighed in heavily on the company's controversial receipt policy, where they check your receipt at the door as you exit to make sure you haven't stolen anything.

In a Facebook post, a new Walmart employee who was doing their onboarding training, managed to grab a screenshot detailing the behind-the-scenes workings of this Walmart policy.

Adley Danielle, the worker who leaked the photo, writes:

I’m here to settle the debate about whether or not you need to show someone your receipt. It even specifies within the training that if you’re scanning unbagged items and a customer pushes past you and doesn’t want to show you, you have to let them pass and do nothing about it. Not even report it to management.

Not only that, but Danielle points out that if the line of customers exiting the store begins to get backed up, it’s the worker's responsibility to wave everyone through and stop scanning receipts for awhile.

People are in the comments section of the Walmart worker's post with a mix of opinions about America's largest private employer, with one writing:

"I’m not letting someone hold me up at the door to check a receipt for groceries I scanned, bagged, and basically worked for. If they don’t trust self-checkout, maybe stop having a dozen machines and just two actual cashiers."

Others are sticking up for Walmart and their controversial policy.

"I think only those who are stealing or have a big man syndrome are the only ones that have an issue with showing their receipts," one person says.

At least we now know the truth that if you are in a hurry and need to breeze past the Walmart greeter, nothing bad will happen to you.

Why Do Some Stores Ask You to Show Your Receipt at the Door?

With shoplifting running rampant in America, some businesses try to do what they can to thwart any attempts. According to Safe and Sound Security, shoplifting costs businesses an estimated $13 billion in lost revenue.

So, some stores — like Walmart and Costco — want to ensure you've paid for the items you're taking home.

Are You Required by Law to Show Your Receipt at the Door Upon Exiting?

According to Lawyers.com, retailers can ask to see your receipt, but you are not legally obligated to show it unless they have a reasonable suspicion of theft.

