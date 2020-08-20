Warner Music Nashville’s Ryan Griffin Releases the ‘Name on It’ EP, Out NOW!
Ryan Griffin's Warner Music Nashville debut is out now! Mining his own stories of love, faith, gratitude and good times, Griffin co-wrote all six tracks on the Name on It EP. American Songwriter praises the "honesty and vulnerability" that make the EP a "collection of songs that illuminate [his] gentle and caring nature." A genre-defying talent, Griffin's music fuses pop, soul and R&B with the universality of country to forge a romantic mix landing somewhere between Keith Urban and Brian McKnight. The heart-forward up-and-comer, whose songwriting credits include Kelsea Ballerini's Platinum-selling single "Dibs," continues to seize his moment as a star on the cusp with his stunning vocals and hardwired emotional connection on full blast. Listen here.
