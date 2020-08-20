In March, Dan + Shay came to their fans with the unfortunate news that they would have to postpone their arena tour due to concerns surrounding the spread of COVID-19. But while the news came as a kick to the heart of fans of the country duo, it actually ended up to be a blessing for singer Shay Mooney.

"I'm basically a stay-at-home dad now, which is pretty cool,” he explains during a chat with Taste of Country Nights.

Mooney has two little ones at home, 3-year-old son Asher James and little Ames Alexander, who was born in February.

"Those first few months ... they are vital," Mooney says, speaking of his newborn's milestones, which he now gets to witness alongside wife Hannah. "They change every single day. I have gotten to be there for every single moment of that."

Just getting to watch Ames play his play saucer is a welcome sight to Mooney, who didn’t get to be home to watch his son Asher in his everyday play, since so much of his time was spent out on the road before the pandemic hit.

“I didn’t get to witness those little moments, so it has been special," Mooney admits. "To see him smile for the first time ... it’s a big milestone when you are a parent to watch them laugh and smile for the first time. It was a big deal and I’m glad I got to experience that."

Dan + Shay released a new single, "I Should Probably Go to Bed," earlier this month.

Listen to Taste of Country Nights' Interview With Dan + Shay: