Dan + Shay knew their new song was different the moment they wrote it.

In fact, they weren’t even sure fans would be ready for it.

The duo's upcoming single “Say So” pushes them into deeper territory than they’ve ever gone before — and they seriously questioned whether it might be too much.

A Song That Hits Close to Home

In an interview with Variety, Dan + Shay opened up about “Say So,” which was inspired by the loss of a close friend and mentor, Warner Chappell Publishing head Ben Vaughn, who died by suicide in 2025.

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Dan Smyers said the song grew out of conversations the two had with friends after Vaughn’s death. “It was one of those things where no one saw it coming,” Smyers said. “At least we didn’t.”

The opening lines reflect that shock and confusion, touching on the kind of pain people often carry without others realizing.

Too Heavy?

For a duo known largely for love songs, the shift in tone gave them pause. Shay Mooney said they went back and forth on whether the song fit their audience.

“We were going back and forth asking, ‘Man, is this song too heavy for Dan + Shay?’” he shared.

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The hesitation wasn’t just about their sound — it was also about how listeners might receive something so personal.

A Reality They Know Too Well

Both Smyers and Mooney said the subject matter isn’t distant for them.

“I’ve personally dealt with mental health stuff over the last few years, more so than ever,” Smyers said. “We battle a lot of stuff inside and outside of ourselves.”

Mooney added that one of the hardest parts of mental health struggles is how invisible they can be.

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“No matter what it looks like on the outside, you never know what somebody’s battling with on the inside,” he said.

A Message Beyond the Darkness

While the song begins in a heavy place, the duo says it doesn’t stay there.

Mooney explained that while the first verse reflects their friend’s story, the rest of the song is meant to offer hope.

“We were just like, ‘Man, I wish we would’ve known. I wish we could have reminded him that there’s always somebody on the other line,’” Smyers said.

“Say So” is set to be released Friday (April 3).

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