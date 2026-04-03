Dan + Shay are back with new music and wow, it's tugging at our heartstrings. Their new song "Say So" comes from a deeply personal story for both singers.

Dan + Shay Drop New Music After Brief Hiatus

"Say So" is the first country offering from Dan + Shay since 2023, when they released their Bigger Houses album.

Their last project in general was a Christmas album in 2024.

After wiping their social media channels clean earlier this week, the duo started teasing a new with clips from a music video and a note to fans about their return to the country music scene.

In the note, the two talk about their excitement for this new era of music, saying, "These songs are more personal and honest than anything we have ever done before."

"We've had what we feel is the most inspired burst of creativity in our entire career and we wanted to capture every bit of it," the note reads.

What Is Dan + Shay's Song "Say So" About?

The reason why "Say So" hits so hard emotionally, is because it comes from real life.

"The song is a true story about a friend who we lost not long ago, and we hope it offers strength and encouragement to anyone going through a tough time," the two write in their note to fans.

"The subject matter is heavy, it is serious, it is timely, and it is something we feel is important to talk about," the note reads.

Dan + Shay also released a music video to bring the song to life on screen.

Are Dan + Shay Touring in 2026?

We think so! The country duo hinted at being on the road in their note to their fans on social media. They also told Taste of Country at the 2025 CMA Awards that 2026 would be a big year.

"We've been cooking a lot of music this year," Dan Smyers shared at the time. "This is our first year not being on the road as much and Shay's got a new baby at his house."

"We've just been cooking a lot of music, it's been amazing," he continues. "We're fired up. Next year is gonna busy and a really good year for us."

Here are the Lyrics to Dan + Shay's "Say So"

Verse:

I got a call from a friend who don't call very often / Broke it to me and I couldn't believe that we lost him / Really felt like it came out of nowhere / But it never really comes out of nowhere / It's crazy the pain that we carry when nobody's watchin'

Chorus:

If your light burns out and you're in the dark / If you can't pick up the pieces / If the world you trust, it falls apart / If your heart's run out of reasons

I'll be there every time you call / Pick you up every time you fall / If you're going through hell, you're not alone / If you need somebody, say so

Verse:

Sometimes the words you don't know how to say are the loudest / No one can shoulder the weight if they don't know about it / Don't be scared, you can pull back the curtain / Love ain't afraid of sharing a burden / If there was a room full of people who cared, it'd be crowded

Repeat Chorus

Bridge:

Hold on tight / The sun is gonna rise / So open up your eyes / Tomorrow is a brand new day

Repeat Bridge

Repeat Chorus