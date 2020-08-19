Jason Aldean and his wife, Brittany, spared no corner when it came to decorating the nursery room of their youngest, daughter Navy Rome. Inside is even a kid-sized castle for the 18-month-old girl!

Talk about a majestic plaything for the youngster. The room is already fit for a princess — and it certainly matches the castle-like stature of Jason and Brittany's new home in Nashville. Fans of the crooner and his family got a peek at Navy's bedroom castle in a recent photo from Brittany.

Appointed in soft white and pastel blue with pink accents, the playtime fortification looks like a very stately amusement. Similar to a real-life fortress, the top of the structure comprises a turret with an attached balcony. Connected to that is a fenced-in pergola from which ropes with tassels adjoin an adjacent wall. Underneath are three doors that appear to be separate entryways to the playset — two of them being half-moon-shaped (lunette) portals.

It's hard to think of a fancier accouterment with which to outfit a nursery for a small child. Although, for sure, Navy might be slightly too young to occupy the play-castle right now. Still, it will undoubtedly make for some royal fun when she gets a little bit older.

"The other half of baby girl's nursery," Brittany says in sharing a photo of the miniature castle. The Aldean matriarch previously shared a snapshot that showed the remaining portion of the bedroom:

The photo from July shows a canopy-type crib for Navy that's surrounded by floor-to-ceiling drapes. Elsewhere in the room are some equally extravagant furnishings, including a couple of ornate chandeliers that hang from the ceiling — one in the center, another off to the side.

The Aldean baby girl is certainly going to grow up in luxury. It's left to wonder if Jason and Brittany's toddler son, Memphis, will ever get jealous of the fancy castle in his sister's nursery room.

See Pictures of Jason Aldean's Amazing New Mansion:

See Pictures of Jason Aldean's Previous Fairytale Mansion: