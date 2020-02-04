Jason Aldean’s Youngest Daughter, Navy Rome, Turns 1

Jason Aldean and his wife, Brittany, celebrated the very special first birthday of their youngest child, daughter Navy Rome, on Tuesday (Feb. 4).

Aldean posted a sweet photo to social media of himself holding his baby girl, with an equally sweet caption. "Can’t believe this little nugget turned 1 today. Seems like we just brought her home from the hospital. Happy Birthday Navy Baby. Dada loves you so much!"

Brittany posted her own ode to her little one, showing off a cute mom-dad-baby pose. She also threw in some BTS shots of Navy's birthday party on her Instagram stories, which appeared to embrace a pastel rainbow theme in a rooftop bar venue overlooking the city.

Aldean's sister, Kasi Wicks, gave even more glimpses at the party, which included a fun photo booth that all the guests could not resist—including Kane Brown's wife Katelyn, who took her own fun photo with the birthday girl and noted she can't wait until Navy and her baby Kingsley can play together. Lauren Alaina also joined in for the fun, and naturally, hit the photo booth as well.

Navy is Aldean's third daughter; he also has teenagers Keeley and Kendyl from his previous marriage. Additionally, with Brittany, he has his only son, Memphis (who turned 2 in December 2019). Little Navy just took her first steps a few days ahead of her first birthday, so she's clearly already trying to keep up with her pack of older siblings.

Aldean launched his 2020 We Back Tour on Jan. 30 in Columbia, S.C., and he's set to perform across the U.S. through the end of September. Morgan Wallen and Riley Green serve as opening acts during the winter dates before Brett Young and Mitchell Tenpenny take over in the summer. Dee Jay Silver joins Aldean on the road for the duration of the tour.