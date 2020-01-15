Jason Aldean Extends 2020 We Back Tour With Summer Dates
Jason Aldean’s getting back to the road early in 2020, and now more fans than ever will get the chance to see the show. The “We Back” singer just announced 22 additional tour dates for the summer, adding to the 20 tour dates he previously announced from January to March.
The newly announced summer leg of Aldan's We Back Tour will begin in Toronto on July 17 and wrap on Sept. 26 in Irvine, Calif. Morgan Wallen and Riley Green (both Taste of Country RISERS) are joining Aldean for most of the winter dates, along with Dee Jay Silver, while Brett Young, Mitchell Tenpenny and Silver will join the summer leg of the trek.
The We Back Tour gets its name from Aldean's new song "We Back," the first single from his 9 album. The album — released on Nov. 22, 2019 — is his ninth studio album.
Tickets to the summer leg of the We Back Tour are set to go on sale to the general public on Jan. 24 as part of Live Nation's Megaticket. Citi cardmembers will have access to an exclusive pre-sale. The details are available at CitiEntertainment.com.
Jason Aldean's 2020 We Back Tour Dates:
Jan. 30 -- Columbia, S.C. Colonial Life Arena
Jan. 31 -- Orlando, Fla. @ Amway Center
Feb. 1 -- Jacksonville, Fla. @ VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
Feb. 6 -- Des Moines, Iowa @ Wells Fargo Arena
Feb. 7 -- Omaha, Neb. @ CHI Health Center Arena
Feb. 8 -- Fargo, N.D. @ Fargodome
Feb. 13 -- Moline, Ill. @ TaxSlayer Center
Feb. 14 -- Springfield, Mo. @ JQH Arena
Feb. 15 -- Wichita, Kan. @ InTrust Bank Arena
Feb. 20 -- Charleston, W.V. @ Charleston Coliseum
Feb. 21 -- Charlottesville, Va. @ John Paul Jones Arena
Feb. 27 -- Bossier City, La. @ CenturyLink Center
Feb. 28 -- Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Chesapeake Arena
Feb. 29 -- Jonesboro, Ark. @ First National Bank Arena
March 5 -- Lafayette, La. @ Cajundome
March 6 -- Biloxi, Miss. @ Mississippi Coast Coliseum
March 7 -- Tupelo, Miss. @ BancorpSouth Arena
March 12 -- Madison, Wisc. @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum
March 13 -- Columbia, Mo. @ Mizzou Arena
March 14 -- St. Paul, Minn. @ Xcel Energy Center
July 17 -- Toronto, Ont. @ Budweiser Stage
July 23 -- Bethel, N.Y. @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
July 24 -- Canandaigua, N.Y. @ CMAC
July 25 -- Hartford, Conn. @ Xfinity Theatre
July 31 -- Rogers, Ark. @ Walmart AMP
Aug. 01 -- St. Louis, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre**
Aug. 2 -- Indianapolis, Ind. @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
Aug. 13 -- Syracuse, N.Y. @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
Aug. 14 -- Philadelphia, Pa. @ BB&T Pavilion
Aug. 15 -- Bristow, Va. @ Jiffy Lube Live
Aug. 21 -- Burgettstown, Penn. @ S&T Bank Music Park
Aug. 22 -- Chicago, Ill. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre**
Aug. 23 -- Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverbend Music Center
Aug. 28 -- Atlanta, Ga. @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Sept. 11 -- Tampa, Fla. @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amp
Sept. 12 -- West Palm Beach, Fla. @ Coral Sky Amphitheater
Sept. 17 -- Albuquerque, N.M. @ Isleta Amphitheater**
Sept. 18 -- Phoenix, Ariz. @ Ak-Chin Pavilion**
Sept. 19 -- San Diego, Calif. @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre**
Sept. 24 -- Sacramento, Calif. @ Toyota Amphitheatre
Sept. 25 -- Mountain View, Calif. @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
Sept. 26 -- Irvine, Calif. @ FivePoint Amphitheatre**
BOLD Indicates Summer Leg Dates
** Indicates Openers to be Announced
