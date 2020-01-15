Jason Aldean’s getting back to the road early in 2020, and now more fans than ever will get the chance to see the show. The “We Back” singer just announced 22 additional tour dates for the summer, adding to the 20 tour dates he previously announced from January to March.

The newly announced summer leg of Aldan's We Back Tour will begin in Toronto on July 17 and wrap on Sept. 26 in Irvine, Calif. Morgan Wallen and Riley Green (both Taste of Country RISERS) are joining Aldean for most of the winter dates, along with Dee Jay Silver, while Brett Young, Mitchell Tenpenny and Silver will join the summer leg of the trek.

The We Back Tour gets its name from Aldean's new song "We Back," the first single from his 9 album. The album — released on Nov. 22, 2019 — is his ninth studio album.

Tickets to the summer leg of the We Back Tour are set to go on sale to the general public on Jan. 24 as part of Live Nation's Megaticket. Citi cardmembers will have access to an exclusive pre-sale. The details are available at CitiEntertainment.com.

Jason Aldean's 2020 We Back Tour Dates:

Jan. 30 -- Columbia, S.C. Colonial Life Arena

Jan. 31 -- Orlando, Fla. @ Amway Center

Feb. 1 -- Jacksonville, Fla. @ VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Feb. 6 -- Des Moines, Iowa @ Wells Fargo Arena

Feb. 7 -- Omaha, Neb. @ CHI Health Center Arena

Feb. 8 -- Fargo, N.D. @ Fargodome

Feb. 13 -- Moline, Ill. @ TaxSlayer Center

Feb. 14 -- Springfield, Mo. @ JQH Arena

Feb. 15 -- Wichita, Kan. @ InTrust Bank Arena

Feb. 20 -- Charleston, W.V. @ Charleston Coliseum

Feb. 21 -- Charlottesville, Va. @ John Paul Jones Arena

Feb. 27 -- Bossier City, La. @ CenturyLink Center

Feb. 28 -- Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Chesapeake Arena

Feb. 29 -- Jonesboro, Ark. @ First National Bank Arena

March 5 -- Lafayette, La. @ Cajundome

March 6 -- Biloxi, Miss. @ Mississippi Coast Coliseum

March 7 -- Tupelo, Miss. @ BancorpSouth Arena

March 12 -- Madison, Wisc. @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum

March 13 -- Columbia, Mo. @ Mizzou Arena

March 14 -- St. Paul, Minn. @ Xcel Energy Center

July 17 -- Toronto, Ont. @ Budweiser Stage

July 23 -- Bethel, N.Y. @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

July 24 -- Canandaigua, N.Y. @ CMAC

July 25 -- Hartford, Conn. @ Xfinity Theatre

July 31 -- Rogers, Ark. @ Walmart AMP

Aug. 01 -- St. Louis, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre**

Aug. 2 -- Indianapolis, Ind. @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

Aug. 13 -- Syracuse, N.Y. @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

Aug. 14 -- Philadelphia, Pa. @ BB&T Pavilion

Aug. 15 -- Bristow, Va. @ Jiffy Lube Live

Aug. 21 -- Burgettstown, Penn. @ S&T Bank Music Park

Aug. 22 -- Chicago, Ill. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre**

Aug. 23 -- Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverbend Music Center

Aug. 28 -- Atlanta, Ga. @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Sept. 11 -- Tampa, Fla. @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amp

Sept. 12 -- West Palm Beach, Fla. @ Coral Sky Amphitheater

Sept. 17 -- Albuquerque, N.M. @ Isleta Amphitheater**

Sept. 18 -- Phoenix, Ariz. @ Ak-Chin Pavilion**

Sept. 19 -- San Diego, Calif. @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre**

Sept. 24 -- Sacramento, Calif. @ Toyota Amphitheatre

Sept. 25 -- Mountain View, Calif. @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

Sept. 26 -- Irvine, Calif. @ FivePoint Amphitheatre**

BOLD Indicates Summer Leg Dates

** Indicates Openers to be Announced