Jason Aldean’s Baby Girl Navy Takes First Steps [Watch]

Few things are more thrilling for parents to experience than seeing their baby take his or her first steps. Jason Aldean and his wife, Brittany, got to experience that recently; as Brittany has posted a video of their youngest child, Navy, toddling towards her dad.

In the clip, Aldean steadies his daughter on her feet, then lets go of her. Baby Navy falters for a second, then she is literally off and running, moving towards her father's outstretched arms as fast as she can.

Navy will celebrate her first birthday in just a couple of days—Feb. 4, to be exact—so she hit this milestone just shy of one year old!

The Aldean family has been busy enjoying family time, as the singer recently posted a series of cute Instagram pictures at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Fla. All kids love Mickey Mouse, of course, but Navy's big brother Memphis, 2, apparently considers him a "hero"—and the resulting shots of him interacting with the character are memorably adorable.

The family are currently living in Kane Brown's old house while construction continues on their massive dream home, which is set for completion in May. The estate features a massive waterslide, a bowling alley, and other amazing attractions.

Aldean launched his 2020 We Back Tour on Jan. 30 in Columbia, S.C., and he's set to perform across the U.S. through the end of September. Morgan Wallen and Riley Green serve as opening acts during the winter dates before Brett Young and Mitchell Tenpenny take over in the summer. Dee Jay Silver joins Aldean on the road for the duration of the tour.