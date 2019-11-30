Jason Aldean + His Family Are Living in Kane Brown’s House … But Why?

Jason Aldean and his family are currently living in a house Aldean's friend and fellow country singer Kane Brown owns. In a recent interview, the country superstar explained the unusual set of circumstances that led to him crashing rent-free at Brown's place.

Aldean and his wife, Brittany, sold their 120-acre, 8,900-square-foot rural estate outside of Nashville for $7 million in February of 2019, and while they are currently in the midst of building a massive "dream home" for their family, the completion date for that project is still in the distance. In the meantime, the couple had been renting a house for themselves and their two kids. As Aldean revealed in an interview with the Ty Bentli Show, when he found out Brown had his old house for sale, he told his friend and former tourmate that he wished he'd known.

“Kane just bought a new house, and he had a house he was trying to sell, so I was talking to him one day, and I said, ‘Man, I wish I had known you were buying a house —I’m paying rent — I’d rather pay it to you,’" Aldean shares (quote via Nash Country Daily).

See Inside Jason Aldean's Fairytale Mansion

Brown's vacant residence was near where Aldean's sister, Kasi, lives with her new husband, country singer and radio personality Chuck Wicks, whereas, "Where we were was probably 30 minutes away or so," Aldean continues. "And so, I was like, ‘Man, I wish I had known, I would have just paid you for a while,’ and he was like, ‘Man, just move in. I don’t care, just move in to my house.’ So we moved in his house over there a couple of weeks ago and we’re gonna stay there until our house is built.”

Aldean deliberately scaled back his touring in 2019 to be home with his family. He has just released a new album, 9, and he's set to hit the road in January for his 2020 We Back Tour, which is set to run through March.

Jason Aldean tickets are available for all of his upcoming concert dates.

