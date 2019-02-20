Jason Aldean and his wife, Brittany, have sold their lavish rural Tennessee estate for $7 million.

The country couple listed their former home in 2018 for $7.875 million, and as People magazine reports, they closed the deal for $7 million on Feb. 7.

The 120-acre estate is located in the affluent rural community of Columbia, Tenn., less than an hour outside of Nashville. The 8,900-square-foot mansion looks like a rural castle with its juxtaposition of stone and wood, and it features a semi-circular turret at the front of the house. According to the original listing with Andrew Day at Benchmark Realty, the mansion includes six bedrooms and nine bathrooms, and it also boasts a bowling alley, wet bar, wine cellar and more. The grounds feature a creek and a barn with stalls for horses, a built-in outdoor grilling area and more luxurious amenities.

The Aldeans listed the house in August of 2018, just after announcing that they were expecting their second child together. The couple decided to build a new "dream home" that was tailored to their growing family.

"Looking at the land it's hard not to envision a place where our babies will run, laugh and play with each other for so many years to come... I can hardly wait to hear those little feet running down the halls," Brittany wrote.

The couple shared a picture of the spectacular views from their new property online in October of 2018. They welcomed their second child, a daughter named Navy Rome, in February of 2019. They also have a 1-year-old son, Memphis, and Aldean has two older daughters, Kendyl and Kelley, from his first marriage.

