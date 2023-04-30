American Idol returned on Sunday night (April 30) for live voting and a special themed results show, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Night.

Before contestants learned if they’d advance to the next phase of the competition they got to rock out on the stage with some help from American Idol alum Adam Lambert.

For his time on the stage, Warren Peay chose to cover the Animals’ “House of the Rising Sun.” While workshopping the song with Lambert, the two singers talked about how music can be the best form of medicine when going through a dark time. Lambert picked up on the pain Peay was “injecting” into the track and said he believed the Idol hopeful understood what the song needed, just that he needed to work on the story telling a little more.

With that last piece of advice, Peay took the stage. He started the dramatic song off by sitting center stage and delivering the song by himself. The band soon joined in to add some extra instrumental power without detracting from Peay’s strong vocal delivery.

Judge Lionel Richie applauded Peay’s song choice and thought his voice “resonated perfectly” with the track. Katy Perry was next up to offer her feedback, using her time to celebrate the grit and authenticity that Peay brings to the stage week after week.

This cheer for authenticity was echoed by the third judge, Luke Bryan, who also supported earlier feedback from Richie that the song started off a little low, but found the right spot a little deeper into the song.

At the end of the show, when it was time to hear who would make the Top 10, Peay's name was announced first.

American Idol airs on Sunday and Monday nights at 8PM ET on ABC.

