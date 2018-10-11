Keith Urban and wife Nicole Kidman know the importance of girls in today's world — they're raising two of them — so they honored International Day of the Girl on Thursday (Oct. 11) by singing a snippet of his hit "Female."

The sweet clip was shot by the couple's two daughters, Sunday and Faith, according to the caption.

"Female" is a bold message song written by Nicolle Galyon, Ross Copperman and Shane McAnally, partly inspired by the Harvey Weinstein headlines last year and the rise of the #MeToo movement.

"Sister, shoulder, daughter, lover / Healer, broken halo, Mother / Nature, fire, suit of armor, sole survivor, holy water / Secret keeper, fortune teller / Virgin Mary, Scarlet letter / Technicolor, river wild / Baby, girl, woman, child / Female," Urban and Kidman sing together.

At the close of their duet, Kidman holds her hands in the shape of a heart as they close on the word "female," then exchange knowing glances, smiling.

Since 2012, Oct. 11 has been celebrated as as the International Day of the Girl by the United Nations. The day aims to "highlight and address the needs and challenges girls face, while promoting girls' empowerment and the fulfillment of their human rights," according to UN.org.

The annual day of observance was first created to promote gender equality and bring awareness to the struggles females often face when it comes to education, legal rights, child marriage and discrimination. Each year, events are held around the world in support of International Day of the Girl on Oct. 11.