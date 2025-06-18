A Ton of Unreleased Music From Waylon Jennings Is on the Way

We haven't heard the last of Waylon Jennings.

According to his son, Shooter Jennings, the late country legend had a treasure trove of recorded songs stored up before his passing in 2002.

In fact, Shooter has been polishing up numerous gems from his father's archive and has enough material to release three new albums of unreleased tracks from his father.

And the good news, is fans won't have to wait too long to hear them. The first of the three collections is called Songbird and it is scheduled to be released on Oct. 3. The project will feature recorded songs that Jennings worked on between 1973 and 1984.

“Songbird is the beginning of Waylon’s return to the modern world,” Shooter says in a statement. “This is the first of three gifts from me to you: the fans that have kept my father’s voice, songs and legacy alive all these years. The next few years are going to be full of some of the most exciting musical moments that the world never knew they were going to hear."

In addition to several unheard offerings, there is a special cover of Fleetwood Mac's 1977 hit "Songbird," which of course is the title of the album, as well as the leadoff track.

Shooter Jennings Finished His Father's Music With The Waylors

Most of the unreleased songs from Jennings' archives were fully produced recordings, but for the others, Shooter brought in surviving members of The Waylors to help top them off. The Waylors were Jennings' band.

Guitarist Gordon Payne, keyboardist Barny Robertson, and bassist Jerry Bridges all had a hand in perfecting these new releases, as did backup singer Carter Robertson.

Release dates for the second and third albums have not been shared.

"I hope that these records bring the kind of joy to you that they have brought me," Shooter says. "This project has given me an entirely new chapter in my relationship with my father and working on this music has brought a whole new understanding about how, when and why my dad made music. The hard work is there on the tapes and the passion and the soul within is as alive today as it was the day it was recorded.”