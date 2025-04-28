What Happened to Taylor Boylan, the Man Missing From Jason Aldean’s Bar?

The good news is the man who went missing after visiting Jason Aldean's downtown Nashville bar last weekend has been found alive.

The bad news is, nobody really knows what happened to him.

Thirty hours after 30-year-old Taylor Boylan left Jason Aldean's Kitchen + Rooftop Bar, police caught up with him at a McDonald's in Nashville. He was relatively unharmed, but totally unaware of how he spent the hours after about 1AM Saturday morning (April 26).

Boylan is a hockey player from Canada.

He was in Nashville for a club tournament.

His brother Tyson reported him missing to Metro Nashville PD.

News Channel 5 Reporter Nick Beres says the family told him Boylan woke up in a field missing his Apple Watch, almost everything in his wallet and his phone.

Tests at a hospital failed to identify anything unusual in his system, but many who have followed the case believe he may have been drugged.

Video captured by security cameras as Aldean's bar found him sipping from a can and talking to an unidentified female.

Taylor Boylan Safe Facebook.com/TheAwareFoundation loading...

The video shows Boylan in a red and black flannel shirt, with a white hat on. He doesn't appear to be stumbling or swaying as he drinks. It's a short clip that was mostly offered to help identify him in the hours he was unaccounted for.

Beres says a woman messaged him saying that a man who identified himself as Boylan was confused and disorientated at the McDonald's, so she called police. Once contacted, they reconvened with the man's family, some of whom had traveled from Canada to search for Boylan.

It was all very reminiscent of the search for Riley Strain, a University of Missouri student who went missing in March of 2024 and was ultimately found dead in the Cumberland River.

Worth noting is that Boylan's brother says they located his phone near Bridgestone Arena.