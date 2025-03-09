Harrison Ford plays the sturdy patriarch, Jacob Dutton, on the hit Paramount+ show 1923. While onscreen he portrays a tough, less emotional character, it might surprise you what the actor is like offscreen!

During an interview I had with Julia Schlaepfer — who plays Alexandra in 1923 — she shared a story about an interaction she had with the actor that totally puts him in a different light.

Schlaepfer’s hair was short and styled with gel for the press interviews. It was a fresh look post-filming, and one that her co-star was quick to notice.

“I walk out of the hair trailer,” she says. “I see Harrison barreling towards me, and he goes, ‘Let me get in there.’ He shakes me hair up like a dog. I asked if he liked it and he goes, ‘Mmm-hmm.’ He’s just the best!”

Harrison Ford giving a full-throttle approval on your hairstyle? I don’t think I’d ever have it cut a different way again!

The actor isn’t the only star on the show that fellow members sing high praises over.

Oscar-winning television and movie veteran Helen Mirren plays Ford’s better half, Cara Dutton, on 1923. In addition to Schlaepfer, I had the chance to talk to Michelle Randolph, who plays Elizabeth on the show.

Randolph has spent an ample amount of time onscreen with Mirren, and shared that the actress is as delightful as viewers watch on the screen!

“There’s so many things that Helen taught me or things that she would say that have really stuck with me and will forever,” Randolph begins. “The number one thing I’ve taken away from working with her, she genuinely really loves this and is so passionate, and, like, every single day, she cares about every single scene and every single take."

Schlaepfer mirrored the same sentiment.

“They are the best,” she says with a smile.

“They are so kind and funny, and just happy to be there. You understand why they are such legends. They love what they do, they love the people they work with, and it was so fun to have that rapport."

You can find our full interviews with both Michelle Randolph and Julia Schlaepfer as part of Taste of Country's Dutton Rules podcast.

