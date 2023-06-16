What the Dad in Your Life Really Wants for Father’s Day

Since the beginning of time, fathers have been really hard to shop for. What do you get the everyday, average dad for Father's Day?

One in 3 people admit that their dad is the hardest person to shop for. Traditionally, you could just get your dad a tie and call it a day. But times have changed.

According to a recent survey via Fox Business, these are the most-desired Father's Day gifts that the dad in your life might actually want. It's not super enlightening, but at the end of the day, it's better than asking and hearing, "I don't need anything."

A meal out. This is a classic and you can pick his favorite spot. Wine! A well-thought day out Books Craft beer. Obviously, not all dads are going to be into beer, wine and books. Tickets to a game Aftershave Tech — Some dads are really into tech, but for most of them, buying tech probably means you're also volunteering to teach them how to use it, and to be their point person for all questions and troubleshooting. An all-inclusive vacation. Duh, right? Swag from their favorite sports team

Father's Day has been a holiday since 1910. Since then, the money spent has for sure increased, not just because of inflation alone. A glance at the numbers shows that Father's Day has increased in popularity since its inception, and in 2023, the average amount spent on a dad for Father's Day is $196.23.

There are about 72 million dads in America, so if you do the math, we'll spend about 23 billion dollars on Father's Day this year.

Whether you plan on spending more or less than the average amount for a Father's Day gift, one thing is for sure: If you put some good thought behind it, and deliver it with a hug, the dad in your life is for sure to love and appreciate it.

