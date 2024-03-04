The 2024 ACM Awards will be one week later than they were in 2023. Most of the rest of the details for this 59th annual country music awards show remain unchanged.

For the third straight year, the ACM Awards will air exclusively on Amazon Prime.

Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks hosted in 2023, but no host has been named for the 2024 ACMs.

The ACMs have made a couple of subtle rule changes designed to reintroduce dormant categories.

When Are the 2024 ACM Awards?

The 2024 ACM Awards are set for May 16 at Ford Center at the Star in Frisco, Texas. Tickets to attend the show go on sale March 8 via Seat Geek.

The Ford Center is a 12,000-seat stadium typically used as the Dallas Cowboys' practice facility, although it also hosts high school football games, soccer and more.

ACM Awards Rule Changes

A key rule change for 2024 is a lower threshold for new artists to be considered in New Male/Female/Duo/Group of the Year categories. Beginning this year, an artist must have only had a song reach Top 50 on Billboard's Hot Country Songs or Mediabase Country charts.

Additionally, just three qualifying artists are now necessary to justify an award. There is also this note from Billboard:

"In the instance there are not three eligible submissions within a category, a professional panel may vote to allow additional considerations to meet the required minimum."

Lanco was the last New Duo or Group of the Year winner, in 2018. The award has been a joint award or separate award at various points in the 21st century. In many years it has not been given out at all.

The first round of ACM Awards voting ends on Monday (March 4), with the second round lasting March 18-25 and final round voting to determine winners running April 15-22. Voters are professional members of the Academy of Country Music.