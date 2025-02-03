Why Wasn’t Jelly Roll at the 2025 Grammy Awards?

Country fans tuning into the 2025 Grammy Awards on Sunday night (Feb. 2) missed one star they were expecting to see: Jelly Roll, who was nominated in two categories this year.

The singer was expected to attend the Grammys. In fact, he's been in Los Angeles for a few days: He performed at the FireAid wildfire benefit show on Thursday (Jan. 30) and headlined a free show for first responders on Saturday (Feb. 1).

So, it seemed only natural that he'd stick around for the big night itself.

But as the stars rolled in to Los Angeles' Crypto.com Arena for the show, Jelly — and his wife Bunnie Xo, who's frequently his awards show plus one — were conspicuously absent. And as the show wore on, there was still no sign of Jelly, and no message on either his or Bunnie's social media explaining his absence.

Here's everything we know after Jelly Roll skipped the 2025 Grammys awards show.

Was Jelly Roll Planning on Going to the 2025 Grammys?

It seems very likely that the singer was intending to attend the Grammys.

He doesn't typically skip awards shows, and in the past, he's made it clear that he holds the Grammy Awards in especially high esteem. So it would take something pretty big to keep Jelly from the awards show, especially since he was a nominee.

There's no conflict with Grammys day on Jelly's tour calendar. The next leg of his Beautifully Broken Tour isn't expected to start until March.

On Jan. 31, Jelly's stylist spoke to Yahoo Entertainment about the outfit Jelly was planning for the Grammy Awards, indicating that he intended to wear a jacket designed by Charles Ams and customized with special personal details.

What Was Jelly Roll Planning to Do at the 2025 Grammys?

Jelly didn't have any performances or presenter duties planned at this year's awards show.

He was nominated in two categories, Best Country Song and Best Country Solo Performance.

He lost both those awards when they were handed out during the non-televised pre-show Premiere Ceremony.

Why Did Jelly Roll Skip the 2025 Grammys?

No reason has been given for Jelly's absence, which is, in itself, a little out of character.

He and Bunnie are typically both very open on social media, sharing updates with fans about much of their lives.

Neither one of the couple have shared any updates, or mentioned the Grammys at all, in recent social media posts.

The 2025 Grammy Awards took place at Los Angeles' Crypto.com Arena. The show aired on CBS and streamed live on Paramount+.