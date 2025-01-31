Jelly Roll was among several during a star-studded FireAid benefit concert to raise money for those affected by the wildfires that have torn through Southern California.

The country singer was a perfect choice for the event with his vulnerable music that not only speaks to heartache, but offers up hope.

"I am honored to bring some country music to the FireAid tonight," he told the crowd before launching into his set (watch below).

He opened his time on stage with his "I Am Not Okay" before segueing into Bob Seger's "Hollywood Nights" with Blink-182's Travis Barker as a special guest on drums.

"I think it's important while I'm on this stage that I sing one of my favorite songs by one of my favorite songwriters, about one of my favorite cities in America," Jelly said, introducing him. "But it would only be right if I did it with somebody from Los Angeles, California."

What Is the FireAid Benefit Concert?

The FireAid benefit concert was organized by LiveNation in an effort to raise money for people affected by the recent California wildfires. The event featured more than a dozen artists performing at the Kia Forum and Intuit Dome in Los Angeles. Others on the lineup included No Doubt, Stevie Nicks, Lady Gaga, Katy Perry and more.

On Jan. 7, 2025, several fires broke out in Los Angeles County.

The Palisades Fire was the worst of the bunch, devastating 23,000 acres of land, homes and businesses.

Overall, more than 16,000 structures have been destroyed, with 29 confirmed fatalities.

Most fires have been extinguished, while the Palisades and Eaton Fires now sit at 98 percent and 99 percent contained, respectively

How Much Money Did FireAir Raise?

A final dollar amount for FireAid's fundraising efforts has not been announced. In the days leading up to the event, organizer said they had already raised more than $60 million. A donation link on the FireAid webpage is still active.

Jelly Roll Arranges Concert for Wildfire First Responders

Jelly Roll has arranged a special show for the first responders in the Los Angeles area. The free concert is reserved for emergency personnel and their families and will take place at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. on Saturday (Feb. 1).

Per TMZ, mass emails have been sent out to fire departments, law enforcement and the National Guard with information regarding ticket requests.The event is billed as "Jelly Roll and Friends," although it has not been confirmed who those friends will be.