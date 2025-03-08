Who Is Baylee Littrell? Meet the 2025 ‘American Idol’ Contestant Whose Dad Is a Backstreet Boy
Singer Baylee Littrell will probably be unknown to most viewers when he makes his debut on American Idol on Sunday evening (March 9), but most of them would know his famous father.
Who Is Baylee Littrell From American Idol?
Baylee Littrell is a 21-year-old country singer who hails from the Atlanta suburb of Alpharetta, Ga.
Littrell's father is Backstreet Boys singer Brian Littrell, so he was born into the music business.
What Is Baylee Littrell's Musical Background?
Baylee Littrell got started in music at a very young age.
According to Us Weekly, he began announcing the Backstreet Boys onstage by the time he was 5 years old, and he was opening for the celebrated boy band at 10.
"I would sing two or three songs before the opener would come out and play their set," he recalls. "And then that transcended into 2019, being able to go on a 42-show run with them and be the official opening act. That was the experience of a lifetime.”
TV Insider reports that Littrell's additional credits include:
- A stint in the Broadway musical Disaster! when he was 13.
- Opening for Chris Lane.
- A debut album titled 770-Country that dropped in 2019.
When Will Baylee Littrell Debut on American Idol?
Littrell's audition for American Idol is slated to air during the Season 23 premiere on Sunday night (March 9) on ABC. It's unclear what song he performed in his audition.
Did Baylee Littrell Make It to Hollywood on American Idol?
Fans won't know how Littrell actually did in his audition until it airs on Sunday night.
WSB in Atlanta reports that he's planning a small watch party with family and friends to view the premiere.
