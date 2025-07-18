Who Is Max McNown? Rising Star’s Winning Hearts With His Honest Lyrics

Max McNown erupted onto the country music scene just recently, and his momentum hasn't slowed.

It's been quick.

He really only doubled down on playing the guar in 2022, when he moved to southern California. Then, in 2023, he released "A Lot More Free," and by the end of 2024 it would be viral on TikTok.

Nothing has been the same since then.

Listening to what his fans crave, on Friday (July 18), McNown released a deluxe album, Night Diving (The Cost of Growing Up).

It's a girthy 21-song project that displays many facets of the human heart. He dives into the emotional matters of addiction, heartbreak, regret, self-growth and redemption.

"I see all those 21 songs as one project, although we released it as two parts," the singer tells Taste of Country in an Instagram Live.

His powerful marrying of country and folk can be heard on 11 of the never-before-released tracks.

"Since my first EP, I’ve been on the hunt to find myself as a musician, and with this album, I’ve officially made something that fully represents me, both sonically and in my songwriting,” he says in a press release.

McNown enlisted the help of Cameron Whitcomb to join him on the title track. "Night Diving" is about the cycles of addition, and Whitcomb’s voice blends effortlessly with McNown’s.

While his music can be incredibly introspective and deep, he wants fans to know there is another side to him, as well.

"People listening to my music, you might think I’m sadder than I really am," he says, smiling.

"You’d think I’d be a heavier, tortured artist. If you see me live or you talk to me, I have a very happy disposition. The inspective part I get out in my writing — it’s like a therapy session for me."

Who Is Max McNown?

Max McNown grew up in a family that really appreciates music. While none of his other family members pursued it professionally, he shares that he has fond memories of his family singing together and his dad playing the guitar.

At 21, McNown left his hometown in Oregon for California and a change of scenery. His dad let him take his old guitar, so he learned to play it.

The singer says he got his true start street performing in California — that’s where the itch to entertain others grew.

He gained attention on TV talent shows like American Idol, and while he thought at first that would be a great avenue to get his music out there, he quickly decided he needed to cut his own path — a more unique path.

He moved to Nashville and hasn’t looked back since.

What's Next for This Rising Star?

With the deluxe album out, McNown is preparing to head out on his Forever Aint Long Enough Tour. It kicks off on August 21 in Kansas City.

When it comes to his tour rider, he keeps it pretty simple.

"I usually like dates," he says, revealing that he prefers a healthier backstage snack. “They are good, healthy, but also sweet snacks. I put distilled water on there because I have a nebulizer and want it to be clean water in there."

He acknowledges that his backstage wants are really needs — more functional than fun.

“I like liquid IV, vitamin C packets ... it's so boring," he says with a laugh. "People always think the road is partying and drugs, but I think overall that’s changing for the better, in my opinion."

Maybe someday he'll get to include what he really wants on his tour rider: "I’d love a portable cold plunge and steam room," McNown admits.