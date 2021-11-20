Poll: Who Really Attacked the Duttons on ‘Yellowstone’?

Season 4 of Yellowstone has finally answered one of the biggest questions fans have had about the show, but there are still more questions than answers. Episode 3 of the highly-anticipated Season 4 of Yellowstone gave us part of the answer, but the central question remains: Who's really behind the attacks on the Dutton family?

Season 3 ended in one of the biggest cliffhangers in modern television history, with John Dutton (Kevin Costner), Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes) and Beth Dutton (Kellly Reilly) all under concerted attack. Season 4 opened by showing that all of them survive, and in Episode 3, Thomas Rainwater (Gil Birmingham) gives John Dutton a picture and a packet of information about the man who coordinated the attacks, whose name is Riggins, as we now know. There's just one problem: Dutton professes not to know who the man in the picture is, much less why he'd want multiple Dutton family members dead.

That scene threw fans for a loop, and online speculation is once again at a fever pitch as viewers try to recalibrate their previous theories in light of this new information. Is Malcolm Beck still alive, and did he somehow hire Riggins to coordinate the attacks using the militia? Is Market Equities somehow still behind it all? Is Rainwater actually the mastermind behind the attacks, and he's just trying to throw Dutton off the scent?

The most popular fan theory centers on Jamie Dutton (Wes Bentley) and his biological father, Garrett Randall (Will Patton). That line of reasoning suggests that Randall previously served time in prison with Riggins, and he went through him to coordinate the attacks on the Duttons and their ranch out of some sort of old vendetta.

What do you think? Do you subscribe to any of those theories? Or do you have one of your own that's completely different? Vote in the poll below, and then tune in to Yellowstone on Sunday night (Nov. 21) via the Paramount Network to see what happens next. Feel free to explain why you voted the way you did in the comments section below.

Stay tuned to Taste of Country as we provide week-to-week coverage of Yellowstone and the first season of the upcoming prequel 1883, including episode analysis, news on the shows, cast interviews and more.

As part of our comprehensive coverage, check out the new Dutton Rules podcast on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

1883 is set to premiere on Dec. 19 and will air exclusively on Paramount+. Subscribe to the streaming service to make sure you don't miss out.

You Can Rent a Cabin on the Ranch From 'Yellowstone' - See Pictures The stunning Montana ranch that serves as the setting for the hit TV show Yellowstone offers cabins for rent, and the price includes tours of the set and ranch. Scroll below to see photos of the extraordinary property.