What’s Keeping Jason Aldean and His Wife Brittany From Recording a Song Together?

Jason Aldean is currently working on his 11th studio album. Will there be a Jason and Brittany Aldean collaboration on it? Don't hold your breath.

I recently got the chance to sit down at length with Mr. Aldean, and one of the things we spoke about was the potential for a duet with his wife, Brittany.

Aldean is my most decorated guest on the Taste of Country Nights Podcast — he has been on the show 4 times! Each time that I have interviewed him, I make sure to put in one question: When are you going to have a duet with your wife, Brittany?

This time, I added a little more oomph, as Kane Brown and his wife, Katelyn, had a huge chart-topping duet earlier this year with "Thank God." I know Kane and Jason (and both of their wives) are close friends, so I was certain this time I would get some more information on a possible Jason and Brittany duet.

"I think we are constantly looking for a song," Aldean says. "You know, it's also a thing for Britt, for her I think it's, you know, getting a little more confident in what she does. She did Idol, but she's never really been out there and sang a ton in like in front of people or even in the studio or anything like that, so, I think with her, she's great, but to her, she needs a little more confidence."

"I think it would be really cool to cut something with her and just kind of allow her to get in the studio and show what she can do," the country star adds. "You just never know where that song is gonna come from, and if it happens, we'll cut something and you guys will hear it."

This is similar to the answer he has given me before, so it seems that perfect collaborative song just hasn't landed in their laps yet. But, the door is open for something if and when it does.

It should be noted that I have asked Kane Brown this question many times, as well, and his answer was along the same lines as Aldean's: If the perfect song were to come along, they'd do it. And it did, and they did — the Browns now have a No. 1 smash with "Thank God."

We're rooting for a Jason + Brittany feature to do the same! Check out my full interview with Jason Aldean on the latest episode of Taste of Country Nights, On Demand.

