Willie Jones takes fans on a swampy ride in the new music video for his single "Down By the Riverside." The clip brings the singer and some friends deep into the bayou in New Orleans, La.

Directed by Jay Curtis Miller, the video opens on a slow-moving ball python crossing a pier and slipping through Jones' fingers. The singer delivers a killer harmonica solo from (literally) in the river before the clip cuts to Jones and some pals on an airboat ride.

Throughout the clip, the Louisiana native cruises with his crew through the lush swampland, stopping at night for a party by a bonfire. Multiple times, Jones can be spotted in a white tank top, up to his chest in the most-certainly-alligator-infested waters.

With direct looks into the camera, Jones brings viewers in on the good times, delivering lyrics that make you feel like you know him — and that you definitely know where he’s from. With a gritty authenticity, he proclaims, “It’s a real thin line ‘tween snakes and angels” and invites you to his “ratchet black zydeco rodeo.”

Jones shifts as effortlessly between country and hip-hop with his dance moves as he does his vocals. The groove in "Down By the Riverside" will make you want to move, too.

Jones released "Down By the Riverside" in mid-May. The song follows his January album, Right Now.