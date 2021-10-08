Willie Jones is spreading all the good vibes and positivity with his brand-new song “Get Low, Get High.” Written by Jones, Cary Barlowe and Brandon Day, the euphoric track highlights the importance of choosing joy, love and happiness, even when life feels overwhelming.

“You gotta get down so you can get up / All you really need is a little bit of love / So, lean your seat back, buckle up, it's a long ride / You gotta get low so you can get high,” Jones sings in the effervescent chorus, over production featuring handclaps, piano, saxophone and an exuberant choir.

In a press statement, Jones explains that he got the idea for “Get Low, Get High” during a Zoom co-writing session while he was back home in Louisiana. “It had rained hard the night before, and then, the next day, when we got together to write, the sun was out, and it was just a really beautiful day," he shares.

"I actually wrote this song in my backyard on the computer during [the COVID-19] quarantine," Jones adds. "I was just talking to Cary and Brandon about the weather and just how things, like, go from dark to light and that whole duality. We just started talking about life, and the song was born.

"We’ve all been through the darkest for the past two years," he continues. ""Get Low, Get High" is a mantra signaling something better is coming soon, and when it does, we're gonna appreciate it more than ever. Have faith."

Prior to releasing this new song, Jones dropped the anthemic “Down Hy the Riverside” and his genre-blurring debut album, Right Now. The 12-track record, which arrived in January, includes “Bachelorettes On Broadway,” “Down for It” and the powerful “American Dream.”

Jones recently wrapped his six-date Barnstorming Tour with a performance at Nashville's famed Whiskey Jam outdoor concert series. There, he gave fans a live taste of this new music and prompted a rowdy crowd sing-a-long in the process.