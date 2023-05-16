Willie Nelson’s 90th Birthday Concert Is Coming to a Theater Near You

Didn't get the chance to attend Willie Nelson's star-studded 90th birthday celebration last month? The Red-Headed Stranger has you covered. Fans will get a second chance to experience the two-day event, which was held at Los Angeles' historic Hollywood Bowl on April 29-30.

Beginning June 11, select theaters across the U.S. will offer screenings of Long Story Short: Willie Nelson 90, a two-hour film documenting the festivities and special performances from that landmark weekend. Viewers will see more than 40 artists take the stage to honor Nelson and his influential career, including sets from George Strait, Kris Kristofferson, Emmylou Harris, Chris Stapleton, Neil Young, Miranda Lambert, Rodney Crowell, Keith Richards, Tyler Childers, Sturgill Simpson, Sheryl Crow, Billy Strings and Margo Price.

"Demand to attend this historic concert event was unprecedented. Willie wanted to make sure his 90th birthday party included and was accessible to all of his fans," Nelson's manager Mark Rothbaum and Keith Wortman, CEO of Blackbird Presents, said in a joint statement. "This concert film release will allow everyone to join in and celebrate with Willie and an amazing line-up of superstar artists. We are thrilled to share this concert event with fans around the globe in such a unique and powerful way."

Tickets for screenings of Long Story Short: Willie Nelson 90 are currently on sale and available via WillieNelson90Experience.com.