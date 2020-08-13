Willie Nelson has joined together with the 2020 ACM Awards New Artist nominees for a new rendition of his classic hit, "On the Road Again," to raise money for COVID-19 response.

The country music icon teamed with Ingrid Andress, Gabby Barrett, Jordan Davis, Russell Dickerson, Lindsay Ell, Riley Green, Caylee Hammack, Cody Johnson, Tenille Townes and Morgan Wallen, who together compose the New Female and New Male Artist nominees in the 55th ACM Awards, to record a new version of his classic song, which Ross Copperman and Jimmy Robbins produced.

Released via the Academy of Country Music's charitable arm, ACM Lifting Lives, in partnership with Warner Music Nashville, "On the Road Again (ACM Lifting Lives Edition)" is available across all digital music platforms and at country radio beginning Thursday (Aug. 13), with an official music video set to debut on Friday (Aug. 14) via all CMT channels beginning at 5AM CT, and YouTube at 10AM CT. The video will also launch on ACM: The Hub, which a press release describes as "a new destination for artists of all levels in Country Music to reach fans with music, upcoming virtual livestream concerts and performances, and easy access to artist merchandise – a one-stop-shop for quality curated content for music fans, worldwide."

Nelson originally recorded "On the Road Again" in 1980 for the soundtrack to his film Honeysuckle Rose. The famous ode to the life of a traveling musician scored him a No. 1 hit, and has since become his signature song.

The proceeds from the new ACM Lifting Lives collaboration will benefit the ACM Lifting Lives COVID-19 Response Fund, which in turn will disburse the money to people in the country music community who are in need of assistance during the coronavirus pandemic. For more information, visit the ACM Lifting Lives website.

The 55th ACM Awards New Female and New Male Artist of the Year winners will be announced in the coming weeks. Postponed due to the pandemic, this year's ACM Awards are set for Sept. 16, 2020, hosted by Keith Urban. They will take place in Nashville for the first time in the history of the awards, broadcasting from the Grand Ole Opry House, the Ryman Auditorium and the Bluebird Cafe live on CBS.