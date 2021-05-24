Willie Nelson’s Outlaw Music Festival Tour Will Resume in 2021 With Chris Stapleton, Margo Price + More
Willie Nelson and his all-star lineup of musical family and friends will ride once again in the late summer of 2021. The country legend has announced the return of his Outlaw Music Festival Tour, which will kick off on Aug. 22 in Austin, Texas.
"The Outlaw Music Festival Tour has always been about family and friends coming together for a great day of music and fun, and with the amazing group of artists joining us, this year promises to be our most special Outlaw Tour to date. I just can't wait to get on the road again," Nelson comments, name-checking his own 1980 mega-hit "On the Road Again," a song that feels particularly relevant for artists and music fans looking toward a post-pandemic future.
Like the rest of the live music industry, Nelson hasn't been able to tour for over a year, ever since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020. Now, as vaccinations become increasingly more widespread and social distancing restrictions decline, artists are beginning to mount new tours.
Nelson's 2021 Outlaw Music Festival Tour features a packed roster of performers, including Chris Stapleton, Sturgill Simpson, the Avett Brothers, Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats, Lucinda Williams, Gov't Mule, Margo Price, Yola, Ryan Bingham and many more. The exact lineup varies by date, but fans can see all the details below.
Nelson debuted his Outlaw Music Festival Tour in 2016, and previous lineups have included the likes of Neil Young, Eric Church, Luke Combs and many more. In addition to a robust schedule of musical performances, the event promises a selection of local food and drink vendors at each stop.
Tickets for this year's Outlaw Tour go on sale beginning Thursday (May 27) at 10AM local time. Citi cardholders will have access to a special pre-sale from Tuesday (May 25) at 10AM local time through Wednesday (May 26) at 10PM local time.
Willie Nelson, 2021 Outlaw Music Festival Tour Dates:
Aug. 22 — Austin, Texas @ Germania Insurance Amphitheatre
Willie Nelson & Family
Chris Stapleton
Ryan Bingham
Yola
Sept. 10 — Gilford, N.H. @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
Willie Nelson & Family
Sturgill Simpson
Gov’t Mule
Margo Price
Sept. 11 — Philadelphia, Pa. @ TD Pavilion at the Mann
Willie Nelson & Family
Sturgill Simpson
Gov’t Mule
Margo Price
Sept. 12 — Saratoga, N.Y. @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
Willie Nelson & Family
Sturgill Simpson
Gov’t Mule
Margo Price
Sept. 17 — Virginia Beach, Va. @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheatre
Willie Nelson & Family
Sturgill Simpson
Gov’t Mule
Margo Price
Sept. 18 — Raleigh, N.C. @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Willie Nelson & Family
Sturgill Simpson
Gov’t Mule
Margo Price
Sept. 19 — Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion
Willie Nelson & Family
Sturgill Simpson
Gov’t Mule
Margo Price
Sept. 22 — Alpharetta, Ga. @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Willie Nelson & Family
Sturgill Simpson
Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats
Kathleen Edwards
Sept. 24 — Columbia, Md. @ Merriweather Post Pavilion
Willie Nelson & Family
Sturgill Simpson
Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats
Gov’t Mule
Kathleen Edwards
Oct. 15 — Phoenix, Ariz. @ Ak-Chin Pavilion
Willie Nelson & Family
The Avett Brothers
Gov’t Mule
Lucinda Williams
Ida Mae
Oct. 16 — Irvine, Calif. @ Five Point Amphitheatre
Willie Nelson & Family
The Avett Brothers
Gov’t Mule
Lucinda Williams
Ida Mae
Oct. 17 — San Diego, Calif. @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
Willie Nelson & Family
The Avett Brothers
Ida Mae
Oct. 23 — Mountain View, Calif. @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
Willie Nelson & Family
The Avett Brothers
Gov’t Mule
Lucinda Williams
Ida Mae
Oct. 24 — Wheatland, Calif. @ Toyota, Amphitheatre
Willie Nelson & Family
The Avett Brothers
Gov’t Mule
Lucinda Williams
Ida Mae
Country Tours Hitting the Road in 2021: