Wisconsin Lottery Offers Big Bucks on Luke Combs Scratch-Off Ticket

Luke Combs sings about winning $100 on a scratch-off ticket in massive hit "When It Rains It Pours." Now, Wisconsin residents can press their luck with a specialty Luke Combs lottery ticket — and the top prize is a lot more than a hundred bucks.

"Hey #WINsconsin, this is music to our ears," the Wisconsin Lottery writes on Twitter. "Living Lucky with Luke Combs scratch game has $10,000 Instant Top Prize. Non-winning tickets can be entered into a bonus drawing for a chance to win 1 of 3 trips to an exclusive #LukeCombs concert in Nashville!"

Living Lucky players can win one of three trip to see Combs in Nashville. Prize winners will attend a private concert at the Ryman Auditorium in 2024 and will also receive hotel accommodations, a tour of the Country Music Hall of Fame, and a $500 pre-paid gift card. Of the three trip winners, one will win $500,000 at the show. Of the remaining VIP trip winners, one will receive $10,000.

"I’m truly honored for the opportunity to give my fans the chance to live out the song 'When It Rains It Pours,' and a shot at half a million dollars. Good luck to everyone," Combs shares in a statement.

Combs is hot off the release of his new album Growin' Up which debuted at No. 1 on the Top Country Albums chart. He's got a handful of summer and fall dates, including a pair of shows in Green Bay, Wisc. He and his wife Nicole also welcomed their first child together, Tex Lawrence, on June 19.