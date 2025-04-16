Would Luke Bryan Follow Katy Perry Into Space? His Answer May Surprise You!

Luke Bryan admits he watched with great interest when his former American Idol co-worker, Katy Perry, was shot into space on Monday (April 14).

Would the country superstar join the pop icon in space? His answer might be surprising.

As People reports, Bryan appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Tuesday (April 15), and the topic turned to the Blue Origin NS-31 launch the previous day.

“I was doing my morning walk around the farm, which turns into checking Instagram and stuff,” Bryan tells Kimmel. “I saw where she was posting on her Instagram that it was happening at 8:30 central and totally got roped into the moment."

Perry traveled into space with an all-female crew that included filmmaker Kerianne Flynn, journalist Gayle King, philanthropist Lauren Sanchez, NASA scientist Aisha Bowe and astronaut and bioastronautics research scientist Amanda Nguyen.

Get our free mobile app

The action "roped me in,” Bryan tells Kimmel. “Because when you have a friend — I mean, let’s face it — it could blow up. So, I wanted it to not do that."

Bryan doesn't hesitate when Kimmel asks him if he would emulate Perry and go into space.

"I probably would do it just because — I mean, you gotta take that chance," he says, prompting Kimmel to comically disagree.

"No, you don’t," Kimmel quips. "You don’t have to take that chance."

Bryan allows that it would make for "a delicate negotiation" with his family for him to even ask to go into space, adding that it would probably end with "a resounding no."

Katy Perry served as a judge on American Idol alongside Bryan and Lionel Richie from the time of its revival in 2018 until 2024, when she announced that she was departing the show.

Carrie Underwood has joined Richie and Bryan as a judge for the new season, bringing even more of a country focus to the show in 2025.

2025 'American Idol' Stars' Stunning Salaries Revealed The new season of American Idol is just about to begin, and the stars of the show will be raking in some pretty impressive salaries. Read on to see what judges Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan and Carrie Underwood will earn in 2025, as well as host Ryan Seacrest. Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker