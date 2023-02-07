WWE Legend Jerry Lawler Hospitalized After Medical Emergency

Legendary WWE wrestler and television commentator Jerry Lawler is in the hospital after suffering a medical emergency that has led to partial paralysis.

While initially described as a stroke, at least one outlet with ties to the wrestling community is labeling the event as a "blood blockage."

Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer says it occurred on the right side of Lawler's brain. After surgery, the 73-year-old was unable to talk and didn't have feeling along the right side of his body.

Dave Brown, a meteorologist at WMC-TV tells the Memphis Commercial Appeal that his friend's condition is improving.

"I feel very optimistic that he's eventually going to recover," Brown shared after FaceTiming with Lawler.

Lawler was found face down near his condominium in Florida on Monday (Feb. 6) and rushed to the hospital. Action News 5 in Memphis, Tenn. (Lawler's hometown) first reported that he'd suffered a stroke and revealed that he was undergoing surgery.

A number of friends and colleagues have offered support and prayers.

Dutch Mantell of Wrestling Shoot Interviews also labeled it as a stroke:

Jerry "The King" Lawler has been a wrestling staple for 50 years

According to SI, he still wrestles on independent circuits and appeared on WWE television last month

Lawler previously suffered a stroke in 2018 and had a heart attack on air in 2012

Lawler is a full-time resident of Memphis. He is also a member of the WWE Hall of Fame.