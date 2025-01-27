It's no secret that Taylor Sheridan's hit shows Yellowstone and 1923 have captivated a country audience. But viewers seem to be getting FOMO, because they're now traveling in droves to the locations where the shows are shot.

It's being dubbed "cowboy core travel" — meaning people try to get as close to the lives the characters live by visiting states like Wyoming and Nebraska in staggering numbers.

Fox Business spoke with travel expert Matt Appleby of Travelmation, who says that travel interest goes up in Montana, Wyoming and more when Sheridan's shows drop new episodes.

People simply want to live the lives that they see on their favorite TV shows, even if for only a week.

"Fans want to become a part of what they are seeing on their screens, and they book vacations seeking adventure and solitude," Appleby continues. "When you watch Yellowstone, you can't help but dream about immersing yourself in nature and riding a horse on a ranch in the wilderness."

Sure, some people just watch the show for entertainment value, but for those who want a little more adventure outside of their comfort zones, cowboy core vacations might be the way to go.

Yellowstone has also been great for America's national parks, because visitor numbers are increasing there, too. The Washington Post reports that the Bureau of Business and Economic Research and the Institute for Tourism and Recreation Research at the University of Montana found that Yellowstone fans spent $730 million on tourism in 2021.

Yellowstone aired its last episode (ever?) in December of 2024, but the bison won't get lonely, because Season 2 of 1923 kicks off in February.

