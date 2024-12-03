After last week's Yellowstone tragedy, actor Denim Richards shared a note on social media that is reminding us why we loved Colby all over again.

It's not just what Richards said, but how he said it and who responded in the comments.

Fans were mostly sympathetic, although quite a few have not reached the "acceptance" stage of grief.

Yellowstone Season 5, Episode 12 aired on Sunday (Dec. 1). Two episodes remain in the series.

Richards' Colby Mayfield was one of the Yellowstone cowboys. He was also Teeter's (Jen Landon) boyfriend.

The Dutton Rules podcast breaks down what happened during this week's episode.

"Grateful," Richards writes alongside several emojis.

Quickly his people came to his side to tell him how much he meant on set.

"Like, I know you’re okay and I’m still not okay," says Hassie Harrison, who plays Laramie.

"You are beyond loved, my dear friend and actor," adds Jen Landon, who plays Richards' on-screen girlfriend, Teeter. "So many hearts broke tonight."

Fans weren't as measured. "Sobbing," writes one. "I always thought that Colby and Teeter would live happily ever after. Why take their happiness away? Why? My Heart breaks for Teeter."

Many people are just mad about it all, or wondering what purpose killing Colby served. Both are valid questions, but one person in the YouTube comments of the latest ToC recap video believes his death allows Carter (actor Finn Little) to develop. That could be critical if (big "if") a sixth season of Yellowstone led by Kelly Reilly (Beth) and Cole Hauser (Rip) develops. One figures Little would join them.

"Was there a point to this that I missed? Because I’m confused as to why this needed to happen," shares on person on Richards' Instagram.

Colby's surprise death comes a week after Sarah Atwood was killed. Two more episodes could very well mean two more stunning deaths. If that happens, the Dutton Rules podcast team will be there to help understand it all.

