‘Yellowstone’ Star Cole Hauser Shares Stunning Family Vacation in Italy [Pictures]
Yellowstone star Cole Hauser is taking a well-earned break before he gets back to shooting the second half of Season 5.
The actor — who plays Rip Wheeler on the smash hit show — turned to social media to share stunning photos from a family vacation in Italy that one follower rightly termed the "trip of a lifetime."
Hauser turned to his Instagram to post a series of pictures of himself, his wife Cynthia and their three kids — sons Ryland and Colt, as well as their daughter, Steely Rose — bicycling through the picturesque streets of Tuscany, past staggering historic stone architecture and along beautiful countryside paths.
"Cruisin through Tuscany IT," Hauser writes to accompany the photos, tagging his family's accounts and adding the hashtag #familytime.
Hauser's wife, Cynthia, also shared some photos from the spectacular trip via her own Instagram, including a romantic moment the couple shared in Rome on Hauser's birthday on March 22.
"Happy Birthday my love! My favorite place to be is in your arms," she writes:
She also posted a black-and-white family photo amid the ruins of the Colosseum in Rome before saying goodbye to Rome with a quaint photo of herself with her bicycle leaned up against a wall in a historic cobblestone street:
Hauser's vacation took place during the downtime between the first half of Yellowstone's Season 5 and the projected shooting for the second half of the season, which has been up in the air recently amid a scheduling dispute between series star Kevin Costner and the producers of the show. Multiple sources have reported that series creator Taylor Sheridan is considering killing off the character of John Dutton and bringing the show to an end at the conclusion of Season 5.
