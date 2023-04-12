In a new interview, Yellowstone star Dawn Olivieri addresses rumors that Kevin Costner might be leaving the show before the end of Season 5. Talking to the U.K.'s Daily Mail, the actor — who portrays Sarah Atwood on the show — hints that series creator Taylor Sheridan might be planning to write Costner out with a surprise death scene for his character, John Dutton.

"Sometimes we have to own the fact that nothing is forever and impermanence is the single thing we can count on. And that life is like that," Olivieri reflected during an interview at PaleyFest in Los Angeles.

"I believe Taylor to write the rollercoaster," she adds. "I can trust him to do that because why else are you writing?"

Olivieri points out that Sheridan has such a history of writing difficult, surprising scenes that it's what audiences expect of him.

"So however he writes this, it's not going to be for the benefit of everyone at the home to just nicely go in their bed at night and put their head on the pillow and be like: I am happy. That's how he did it," she states. "That is never going to be the case. That's not why he is where he is writing what he's writing."

Backstage drama between Costner and the producers of Yellowstone has been making headlines since February. The Oscar winner has reportedly been unable to come to an agreement over scheduling for the second half of the season due to a conflict with another project of his called Horizon, and they're considering killing off his character and ending the show at the conclusion of Season 5. According to those reports, the network will move on to a new show in the Yellowstone franchise starring Matthew McConaughey.

Olivieri says that whatever happens, the overall Yellowstone franchise — which includes 1883 and 1923, as well as the upcoming 1944 and 6666 — will remain strong with Sheridan at the helm.

‘It will never stop," she shares. "We are going backwards, forwards, to the side (in time) and he is touching on something that affects everybody."

"The names will change. Hotness factors will shift, and Matthew McConaugheys will appear," she adds. "It will just be whatever it needs to be."

A Paramount executive has confirmed that a new Yellowstone spinoff starring McConaughey will move forward, whether Costner returns to Yellowstone or not.

