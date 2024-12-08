Last August, fans got confirmation that Lainey Wilson was booked to return to Yellowstone in the show's final season.

But with just two episodes remaining in the series, and no sight of Wilson onscreen yet, some viewers are beginning to get worried they might not see her at all for the rest of the show.

Wilson joined the Yellowstone cast at the beginning of Season 5.

She plays the role of Abby, an aspiring country star who is a love interest for Dutton ranch hand Ryan (Ian Bohen).

The first half of the show's fifth season aired in 2022.

During a recent conversation with Variety surrounding her Storyteller of the Year Award at this year's Hitmakers event, Wilson confirmed that she participated in this season, but didn't have many more details to share about which episode will feature her appearance.

"I personally don't even know when my part's gonna be airing," the singer said, "but I will tell you this: I only got my script, so I have no clue what the rest of the season is gonna look like."

That being said, Wilson thinks there's plenty of reason for Yellowstone fans to be excited about the show's final episodes.

"If it has the same kind of feeling and attitude that my script has, I think it's gonna be pretty bada--, and I think people are gonna be excited to see it end this way," she continues.

Elsewhere in the conversation, Wilson explained that carving out time to film for Yellowstone has been tricky as she juggles her acting duties with a busy touring schedule. But show creator Taylor Sheridan and the rest of the Yellowstone crew assured her they would "figure it out," and Wilson says that ultimately, everything fell into place.

"And so to have people who can just kind of understand the grind on the other end, it's made it a lot easier than had they not really understood what they were getting themselves into," she adds.

When the show confirmed Wilson's return, the network also opened a casting call for extras at a concert scene revolving around her Yellowstone character. She was subsequently spotted filming that scene in Fort Worth, Texas.

Yellowstone's Season 5, Episode 13 will air on Sunday night (Dec. 8) at 8PM ET on the Paramount Network. Though the last confirmed new episodes of the show are coming to an end, there's hope for another new show from the Yellowstone universe: Reports of a new prequel called 1944 began to surface last year.

