We Asked ‘Yellowstone’ Fans Who Dies in the Finale + the Results Are Stunning

Yellowstone's finale promises to be ugly. A boiling feud between Beth and Jamie Dutton needs to be resolved, but if history is a predictor of what's to come, the real tragedy will come from somewhere else.

Almost everyone who has watched the show through five seasons believes somebody will die during Season 5, Ep.14.

When we asked YouTube followers who that person will be, we guessed Jamie would win the poll.

We underestimated the audience.

Yellowstone's Season 5 finale airs on Paramount Network this Sunday, Dec. 15, at 8PM ET.

The major plot lines fans expect to wrap up are: Who gets the Dutton family ranch and what will become of Beth and Jamie's feud.

Filming for a new spinoff called Madison is expected to begin in 2025.

Yellowstone Season 5, Ep. 14 — Who Will Die During the Finale?

That was the question put to readers and fans of our YouTube channel. The choices were Beth Dutton, Jamie Dutton, Kayce Dutton and Rip Wheeler.

"I think Jamie kills Beth, Lloyd, Teeter, Rip and maybe even Ryan before Kayce ultimately puts him down," shares one person.

"I honestly think Beth will take out Jamie and the baby momma. Then raise his son as their own," says another.

"I heard that Rip kills Jamie," adds a third before saying what most people are thinking. "I swear if Jamie doesn't die ..."

A stunning 80 percent of fans think Jamie will die. That's four of every five people rooting for Beth to exact the revenge she promised during S5, E10.

Of course, others could die, too. The Dutton Rules podcast team has made a case for why Lloyd or Teeter could be next to go, but Monica, Tate, Carter and Ryan could all be whacked.

The only precedent Yellowstone fans have for how Taylor Sheridan likes to end shows from this franchise comes via 1883. We won't spoil it other than to say if he repeats himself, you'll want a box of tissues nearby.

