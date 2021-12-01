Yellowstone is about as dramatic as a television show can get, but that doesn't mean it's always serious all the time. Though the smash Paramount Network show is hardly a comedy, actor Kelsey Asbille says there are quite a few moments of levity between takes — especially from one cast member in particular.

"It's a really fun group, and we just really like spending time with each other," Asbille — who portrays Monica Dutton on the show — tells Taste of Country in an interview to promote Season 4 of the smash hit show.

"Especially this past season, because we were kind of in a bubble," she says. "We were one of the first shows to start production during the pandemic, so really, all we could see was each other."

"It was lovely, man," Asbille continues. "We have a great time. Nothing too exciting, we just like hanging out."

Though the tone of the show is quite dark at times, Asbille reveals that there are plenty of fun moments that viewers don't get to see.

"They should do a reel, honestly," she says with a laugh. "There is a lot of laughter that you would not expect, especially with Luke [Grimes, who plays Asbille's TV husband, Kayce Dutton]. Luke can get the whole crew laughing very easily. So yeah, I would say a lot of our outtakes ... we have fun, despite the circumstances."

Yellowstone's Season 4 has brought big changes to Monica, Kayce and their son, Tate (Brecken Merrill).

As part of our comprehensive coverage, check out the new Dutton Rules podcast on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

1883 is set to premiere on Dec. 19 and will air exclusively on Paramount+. Subscribe to the streaming service to make sure you don't miss out.

