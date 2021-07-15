Did You Know ‘Yellowstone’ Star Kevin Costner’s Daughter Is a Singer in Nashville?

If you are a big fan of Yellowstone and its star, Kevin Costner, you probably already know that the multi-talented actor, writer and director is also a talented singer-songwriter. But did you know that Costner's daughter has had a successful singing career in Nashville? As a matter of fact, you might very well have heard her and not realized it.

Costner's second-oldest daughter, Lily, was born into the spotlight due to her father's fame, and in fact, she appeared in his film The Postman in 1997. She's also acted in other films, including The Baby-Sitter's Club and Black or White, but the 34-year-old's true passion is music, with an emphasis on country and rootsy projects.

She's collaborated with her famous father and his country and roots rock band, Kevin Costner & Modern West, most notably on their Tales From Yellowstone album. That was a concept album that tied all of the songs together from the perspective of John Dutton, Costner's character on the runaway hit series from the Paramount Network. She sang on a track titled "Heaven's Gate" that appeared on Yellowstone during Episode 7 of Season 2. If you're an avid Yellowstone viewer, you've heard her affecting performance before without knowing it was her.

Lily Costner has also worked with Trace Adkins, joining him on his 2013 Christmas album The King's Gift. She and Kevin Costner sang a Celtic arrangement of "Silent Night" with Adkins on the project, and Lily Costner also figured prominently in the live performance below, joining Adkins for a gorgeous duet on the song:

Lily Costner's relatively low-key public profile may very well be by her own choice. A scan of her social media reveals that she's not a frequent poster, and although there are some links to gigs and snippets of music, it's pretty clear that she's not all that interested in self-promotion. Her most recent Facebook post was in 2019, and her most recent posts to Instagram are mostly personal shoutouts.

"Lily is an amazing singer and songwriter. She can be a really huge star if that's what she wanted. I'm not sure she wants that," Kevin Costner told the Huffington Post in 2017. "She’s really gifted. Lily's way is not to knock doors down. I think she wants a quality of life. She’s seen the quality of life that we've had and sometimes the idea of stardom, I think, is a mystery to her. She's content with performing. She's not a person who is trying to angle how to go faster and go higher and go larger. It's just not how she's built. She has an amazing talent. Does she want to give it to the world? I don't know."